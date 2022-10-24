Four local cross country teams placed in the top two-thirds in regional competition on Oct. 22 to qualify for the State championships, to be held at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on Oct. 29. B boys run at 12:20 p.m.; followed by B girls at 1 p.m., and C boys at 1:40 p.m.

Lincoln Academy girls placed second in South Class B, in a tie breaker with Cape Elizabeth. Audrey Hufnagel (4th), and Dylan Burmeister (9th) ran to top 10 finishes, and Madeline Kallin (11th), and Adeline Hall (13th) to top 20 finishes.

Lincoln Academy boys finished third. Liam Card (7th) ran to a top 10 finish, and Eliot O’Mahoney (15th) to a top 20 finish.

Boothbay-Wiscasset boys were South C runner-ups to Winthrop. Three runners ran to top 20 finishes, Bryan Gagnon (11th), Ryan Clark (16th), and Payton Blagdon (19th).

Boothbay-Wiscasset just missed a State C berth. Julia Truesdell led the team with a 17th place finish.

Medomak girls placed fourth, led by top 10 finishes from freshmen twins Ava Collamore (5th), and Kaylee Collamore (7th). Medomak’s Noah Morris ran to a top 10 finish in eighth place.

