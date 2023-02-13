Six local wrestlers place at Regionals, qualify for State Class B

Medomak Valley’s Marshall Addy (220) and Erskine Academy’s Timber Parlin (182) won South Class B Regional wrestling championships on Feb. 11 at Fryeburg Academy. Lincoln Academy wrestlers Adam St.Cyr (120) and Jayden Lafrenaye (152) placed second, as did Medomak Valley’s Shamus Pease (145). Medomak’s Grady Pease placed third (160), and Erskine Academy’s Giacomo Smith (138) fourth. All six wrestlers qualify for the State Class B championship meet, to be held on February 18 at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln.

