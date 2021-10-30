Four Boothbay-Wiscasset cross country runners placed in the top 30 at the State Class C championships, held Oct. 30 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Class C was the first race of the day, so conditions were the best in a rainy affair in Belfast, but that did not guarantee good footing on the soggy course. Laura Chapman placed 25th for the Lady Seahawks. Ryan Clark was the top runner for the boys, taking 20th. Lucas Hardwick was 25th and Gryffin Kristan 27th. Dominick Dow narrowly missed a top 30 spot (30th) after falling on the final down hill on the course.

