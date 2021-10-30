Advanced Search
Four Boothbay-Wiscasset runners finish in top 30 State Class C cross country championships

at

Four Boothbay-Wiscasset cross country runners placed in the top 30 at the State Class C championships, held Oct. 30 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Class C was the first race of the day, so conditions were the best in a rainy affair in Belfast, but that did not guarantee good footing on the soggy course. Laura Chapman placed 25th for the Lady Seahawks. Ryan Clark was the top runner for the boys, taking 20th. Lucas Hardwick was 25th and Gryffin Kristan 27th. Dominick Dow narrowly missed a top 30 spot (30th) after falling on the final down hill on the course.

Boothbay-Wiscasset runner Laura Chapman ran to a top 30 finish at the State Class C cross country championships. Chapman placed 25th. (Paula Roberts photo)

Will Clark placed 20-th for Boothbay-Wiscasset in State Class C. (Paula Roberts photo

Dominick Dow fell on the final hill at the State Class C championship, and went on to finish 31st. (Paula Roberts photo)

