Four local athletes named to Maine McDonald’s Senior All-star teams

Four local athletes have been named to Maine McDonald’s Senior All-star teams. Trevor Brown and Patrick McKenney will represent Medomak Valley on the AA/A/B South team, which will be played at 11:15 a.m. at Husson University in Bangor.

Lucas Hardwick will represent Boothbay Region on the Class C/D South boys team, and Jaelyn Crocker will represent Boothbay on the Class C/D South girls team. C/D boys play at 1:15 p.m., and the girls at 2:45 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

