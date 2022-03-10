Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Four local athletes named to Maine McDonald’s Senior All-star teams

at

Four local athletes have been named to Maine McDonald’s Senior All-star teams. Trevor Brown and Patrick McKenney will represent Medomak Valley on the AA/A/B South team, which will be played at 11:15 a.m. at Husson University in Bangor.

Lucas Hardwick will represent Boothbay Region on the Class C/D South boys team, and Jaelyn Crocker will represent Boothbay on the Class C/D South girls team. C/D boys play at 1:15 p.m., and the girls at 2:45 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^