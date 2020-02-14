106.9 FRANK FM (WBQX, Thomaston) will broadcast several tournament games from the Augusta Civic Center, featuring schools in the Midcoast and Central Maine Area. FRANK’s radio coverage will include the Medomak Valley boys and girls, Cony boys, Gardiner girls, Erskine Academy girls, Boothbay boys and girls, Vinalhaven boys and girls and the North Haven girls.

Don Shields will be calling the play by play action, with Terry Spear and Chris Seavey working along side to provide the analysis. 2020 marks the station’s 10th year of tournament coverage. Along with being heard on 106.9 FRANK FM, the games will also be streamed via a link on the station’s Facebook Page at www.mixlr.com/1069bball.

