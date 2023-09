Freeport robbed the Eagles nest for a 1-0 double overtime win on Friday, Sept. 29 under the lights in Newcastle. The loss was the first of the season for the Eagles. Cam Tounigny headed in the game winner 30 seconds into the second OT.

In other soccer action, Lincoln Academy girls lost to Freeport on the road, 2-1. Wiscasset-Boothbay girls lost to Telstar 5-3 in Wiscasset.

