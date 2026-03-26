Freeport defeated Bath 23-13 in the championship game of the Wiscasset Parks and Recreation’s grade 3-4 girls basketball tournament on Sunday, March 22 in Wiscasset. Freeport went undefeated, wining four games on the way to the championship.

Bath placed second and Ararat earned third place in the tourney, which had eight teams participate including two from Lincoln County. Wiscasset won two games and lost two to finish in fifth place. Medomak lost their first two games before winning their final game in the consolation bracket to finish in a tie for sixth place with a 1-2 record.

Ararat 11 – Wiscasset 10

Winsome Puterbaugh led the Wiscasset offense with 4 points, and Lianna Averill, Lena Journagan and Vivianna Davilla each scored 2. Violet Parent led Ararat with 8 points.

Freeport 24 – Medomak 9

Charlotte Starr scored 4 points to lead Medomak. Also scoring for the Panthers were Veda Parent and Chloe Robinson with 2 apiece, and Bristol Wilcox 1. Lainey Leger led Freeport with 12 points.

Wiscasset 15 – Richmond 9

Winsome Puterbaugh scored eight of her game-high 12 points in the second quarter to boost Wiscasset to the win. Also scoring for Wiscasset were Lianna Averill 2 and Olive Emerson 1. Daphne Woodward scored all 9 of Richmond’s points.

Y-Town 15 – Medomak 8

Paisley Daniel, Emma Yattaw Young, Tenlee Wallace, and Bristol Wilcox each scored a pair of points for Medomak. Peyton Farrell led Y Town with 6 points.

Brunswick 20 – Wiscasset 14

Vivianna Davilla, Winsome Puterbaugh, and Lianna Averill scored 4 points apiece to lead Wiscasset, and Lena Journagan scored 2. Mae Bennett scored 14 points to lead Brunswick to the win.

Wiscasset 18 – Y-Town 14

Lianna Averill scored 10 points to lead Wiscasset to their second win of the tournament. Also scoring for Wiscasset were Lena Journagan 6 and Olive Ackerman 2. Peyton Farrell was the top scorer for Y Town with 6 points.

Medomak 12 – Richmond 11

Medomak rallied from an 8-5 halftime deficit to win their first game of the tournament. Tenlee Wallace led the Panthers with 5 points, Veda Parent scored 4, Addie Weeks tallied 2, and Chloe Robinson had 1. Amelia Smith led Richmond with 5 points.

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