Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defeated Morse 62-34 in the Eagles nest on Feb. 3. The Eagles were led by Gabe Hagar 14, Braxton Farrin 10, and Jack Duncan 8. The Shipbuilders were led by Gabe Morrison 9 and Gavin Bailargeon 8.

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team beat Morse 39-37. Tied 20-20 at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Eagles rallied to win by two. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle 14 (4 in 4th), and Reegan Dunican 13 (6 in 4th). Morse was led by Danielle Bryant 11 and Haley Kirkpatrick 9

Medomak Valley girls beat Winslow 76-16 in the Panthers den on Feb. 3. Medomak was led by Maya Cannon 16, Audrey Jackson 14, and Kytana Williamson 11. Winslow was led by Bethany Blakley 7.

Winslow boys defeated Medomak Valley 57-44 on Feb. 3 in Winslow. The Raiders were led by Jason Reynolds with 18 points, Andrew Poulin 15, and Lucas Boucher 13. Medomak was led by Kory Donlin 18 and Finn Parmley 9.

