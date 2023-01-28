Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Leavitt in the Hornets nest45-32 on Jan. 27. The Panthers were led by Addison McCormick with 17 points, and Audrey Jackson, Maddi Simmons and Maya Cannon with 6 each. Leavitt was led by Gabby Smith with 13 points.

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team lost 56-35 to Maranacook in the Eagles nest on January 27. The Lady Eagles were led by Mariam DeLisle with 13 and Scarlett O’Brien 6. The Black Bears were led by Allie LaBelle 17, Kaleigh Kubici 15 and Natalie Mohlar 11.

The Hornets of Leavitt raided the Panther den for a 49-41 win over Medomak Valley on January 27. Medomak shot 13 of 57 from the floor. The Panthers were led by Kory Donlin with 12, and Gabe Lash and Kevin Sincyr 11 each. Leavitt was led by Sawyer Hathaway with 16, and Declan Giroux 12.

Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defeated Leavitt63-55 on the road on January 27. The Eagles were led by 17 points each from Tucker Stiles and Gabe Hagar. The Hornets were led by Brandon St.Pierre with 23 and Keagan McClure 12.

Boothbay girls lost 66-23 to visiting Monmouth Academy on January 27. The Mustangs were led by Rileigh Chase with 19, Kaitlyn Frost 15, Holly Hunt 12 and Maeve Burgess 10. Boothbay was led by Tatum French and Kathryn Hibbard with 8 each.

Boothbay boys defeated visiting Hall-Dale 51-47 on January 26 in the Seahawk nest. Boothbay was led by Finn Harkins with 18, Gryffin Kristan 15, and Luke Morley 10. Hall-Dale was led by TJ Wilson with 18, and Carter Borque 10.

