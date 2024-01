Medomak Valley’s basketball double header home with Oceanside, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26 has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 27. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m., and the boys at 7 p.m. This is Medomak’s annual Paws for a Cause Pink Out game.

Lincoln Academy boys and girls basketball games against MCI, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26 have been moved to Saturday, Jan. 27. The boys varisty will play home at 12:30 p.m., and the girls at MCI at 6 p.m.

