Fifth seed Fryeburg Academy upset fourth seed Medomak Valley 11-8 in nine innings in South Class B baseball playoff action on June 8 in Waldoboro. Relief pitcher Ethan Lord collected the win.

The Panthers threw four pitchers, with Porter Gahagan taking the loss.

Freyburg took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Caleb Micklan RBI single. Micklan scored when Lord reached on an error.

Medomak got their bats going in the fourth, bringing 12 batters to the plate to score seven runs. Sam Moody hit a two run double, and Aaron Reed and Blake Morrison RBI singles in the rally.

Fryeburg re-took the lead with a sixth, with six runs, on walks, errors and a two run double to Lord.

The Panther knotted the score in the bottom of the sixth when Matt Holbrook singled and scored on a Wyatt Simmons single

Medomak had runner son first and second with one our in eighth, but left them stranded.

Fryeburg scored three runs in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a two run triple to Bryan Martinez.

Hitting for Medomak were Moody with a double, and Hayden Staples, Morrison, Holbrook,Wyatt Simmons, Aaron Reed, and Walker Simmons with a single each.

Hitting for Fryeburg were Martinez with a triple and two singles, Castillo a double and single, Lord a double and Caleb Micklan and Alex Allain a single each.

