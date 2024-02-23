Advanced Search
Galley boys ground Eagles in South Class B Regional finals Oceanside 73 - Lincoln 48

Oceanside boys basketball team jumped out to a 20-8 first quarter lead and 44-20 halftime lead. The Eagles played the Mariners even in the second frame but were unable to undue the first half damage, losing 73-48 in the South Class B Regional championship game on Friday, Feb. 23 at the Portland Expo.

Casey Duncan passes the ball up the court for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lucas Houghton dribbles the ball for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Cohen and Carter Galley lit up the nets to score 32 of Oceanside’s 44 first half points. While the Mariners were hot inside and out, the Eagles struggled from the floor. Lincoln was led by senior Casey Duncan with 17 points, and Gabe Hagar 13. Oceanside was led by Carter Galley wiht 35 and Cohen Galley 13.

