Games and cancelled and juggled with incoming storm

Lincoln Academy’s wrestling match, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13 has been cancelled.

Medomak Valley’s wrestling match, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Camden Hills has been cancelled.

Medomak Valley has moved basketball game times for Saturday, Jan. 13. First team boys will play at 11, JV at 12:30 p.m.; and Medomak varsity at 4 p.m. in make-up action with Belfast. JV girls basketball game has been postponed.

Monday, Jan. 15: Lincoln Academy wrestling meet at Morse will now be held at 4 p.m. Medomak Valley girls basketball games at Morse have been move to  11 a.m. for JV, and 12:30 for varsity. Medomak boys will take on Morse at 3/ 4:30/ and 6 p.m. in the Panthers den.

LA swim will hold a home meet on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

