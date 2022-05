Gardiner clipped the Eagles 4-3 in KVAC baseball action in Newcastle on May 20. Patrick Mansir collected the win. Riley DeLisle took the loss .

The Tigers scored the winning run in the fourth when Corliss walked and scored on a

Hitting for LA were DeLisle, Prior and Tilas with a single each. Hitting for Gardiner were Paul with a double and single, and Kelley, Mansir, Ryan Bannister, Hunter Burgess, Gage McGrain and Corless a single each.

