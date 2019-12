Gardiner out shot Meodmak 9-3 in the fourth quarter to rally from behind in KVAC Class A girls basketball action Dec. 8 in Gardiner. The Tigers led 17-14 at the quarter break, before Medomak went on a 12-2 run to take the lead. The Lady Panthers led 33-28 at the half and 42-40 at the end of three, before losing the lead early in the fourth. Gardiner was led by Lizzy Gruber with 16 and Bailey Poore 12. Medomak was led by Kayla Donlin with 18 and Sadie Cohen 12.

