Gardiner softball tame Panthers in 11 innings Gardiner 9 - Medomak 6

Gardiner softball defeated Medomak Valley 9-6 in a marathon game that was decided in the 11th inning. Maddy Boynton took the loss in 10 innings of work. Gardiner relief pitcher Laney Cooley collected the win in four innings of work.

Gardiner led 5-4 after four innings. The Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when Ally Creamer doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a Haley Puchalski single. After three extra innings, each team started the 11th inning with a runner on first. The Tigers put the pressure on with four runs in the top of the 11th on an error, single to Taylor Houlas a two run double to Vasvaly and RBI double to Clary. Medomak started Kaylee Kurr at second and she scored on a Creamer ground out, before the Panthers luck ran out.

