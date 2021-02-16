Boothbay Region senior Glory Blethen scored her 1,000th career point Monday night in a home basketball game against Medomak Valley. Blethen needed 16 points heading into the game, and got half of them in the first quarter. Medomak made her earn every point with man to man defense from Zaniah Puchalski and Julia Kunesh. Blethen hit the milestone on a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

She becomes the 10th Boothbay Seahawk to score 1,000th points and joins Melissa Hodgdon, Adam Sterrs, Ben Smith, Katie Sibley, Kris Noonan, Anthony DiMauro, John Hepburn, Page Brown and her sister Faith Blethen on the school’s leader board.

