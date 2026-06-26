Golf Tournament at Sheepscot Links Raises $5K for Veteran Cause

The Travis Mills Foundation Golf Tournament raised more than $5,000 at Sheepscot Links in Whitefield on Saturday, June 20. After tournament instructions were offered by Sheepscot Links owner and golf pro Leon Oliver and words of inspiration and thanks were provided by Travis Mills Foundation COO Craig Buck, 68 participants drove away from the clubhouse in a convoy of golf carts to begin the shotgun start. Tournament organizer Mark Hallowell said the community effort raised more than $5,100 for the Travis Mills Foundation.

The nonprofit supports post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs that help men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills coined the term “recalibrated veteran” after he lost portions of all of his limbs in an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan, according to information on the foundation’s website. He was injured and healed. Since his wounds had healed, he didn’t want to be called a “wounded warrior.” Instead, he referred to himself as recalibrated, as he had adjusted to his new normal.

The foundation supports veterans through their nationally recognized retreat in the Belgrade Lakes region. Veteran families who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses-paid, barrier-free experience where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s outdoors.

“It’s exciting to see so many people turn out at Sheepscot Links to support the Travis Mills Foundation,” said Buck, who is Mills’ father-in-law.

The tournament results are as follows: Grace Houghton, Faith Johnson, Chloe Johnson, and Sam Peters won first place for gross score (54). Second place gross score (55) went to Colin Roy, Sharon Roy, Paul Tanguay, and Bob Field. First place net score (43) was won by Jim Curls, Mike Davis, Lila Geis, and Mary-Ann Fortin. Closest to the pin was won by Curls on hole two (12’6”); and Hallowell on hole eight (4’5”). Longest drive for men was won by Colin Roy, and longest drive for women was won by Faith Johnson. Roy won the putting contest.

Tournament sponsors included chef Chris Greve, Assembled Golf, Atlantic Breeze Windows, Continuum Physical Therapy, Country Corners Grocery, Dirigo Golf, Hank’s Golf Shop, Leroy’s Seafood, McGee Construction, OES Service Dogs, PB Enterprises, Rivah Redemption, Sheepscot Links Golf Course, Tex Tech Industries, Tony Loiko Realty, Whitefield Lions Club, Winks Automotive, Augusta Country Club, Bacon Farm Maple Products, Bath Country Club, Belgrade Lakes Golf Club, Gosline Insurance, Brunswick County Club, Goose River Golf Club, KP’s Place, Lisa’s Restaurant, Rockland Golf Club, Samoset Golf Course, Tatuaje Cigars, Wawenock Golf Club, and Western View Golf & Pub.

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