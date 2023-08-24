Great Weather, Large Turnout for 18th Annual Westport Island Shore Run

The 18th annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race took place on Sunday, Aug. 20 on bridge-accessible Westport Island. The weather was fantastic – cool temperatures under a clear, blue sky – for the 10K race and a 3.5-mile fun walk. The event had its biggest turnout ever, with more than 70 runners and walkers participating.

The exciting race took place on a beautiful USA Track and Field-certifiedcourse that winds through scenic pine and fir tree forests and over two bridges spanning inlets to Heal Cove and Montsweag Bay.

The race benefitted the Westport Island Fire Department, whose members directed traffic and provided logistical support at the race. Over the past 18 years, including this year’s race, the event has generated over $32,000 in proceeds for the volunteer firefighters.

Official course computer timer Jim McCorkle and his company 5K Sports Management did excellent work for the race in its 18th year. The post-race award ceremony was exciting and the raffle prize giveaway was enjoyed by all.

Volunteers Marcy Axelrad Whitney and Jordan Whitney staffed the registration table and course finish line.

For full race results, go to westportisland.org.

10K top finishers

Female: first place, Paige Roberts, of Providence, R.I.; second place, Jennifer McIvor, of Wiscasset; and third place, Jessica Boucher, of Arlington, Mass.

Male: first place, Brett Almasi, of Dover Foxcroft; second place, Thomas Buss, of Lincoln, R.I., and third place, Christopher Jaramil, of Farmington.

