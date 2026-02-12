The Great Salt Bay Community School boys basketball team defeated North Haven 52-41 to win the 2026 Busline League Small School Division championship on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Searsport.

The Hawks scored the first three points of the ball game before the Cougars took the lead with six straight points on two baskets from David Osier and two foul shots from Michael Pinkham.

Remy LaBelle knotted the score with a three. Osier answered with back-to-back hoops to give GSB the lead for good.

Osier scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the opening quarter. GSB led 20-16 at the quarter, 28-25 at the half, and 40-33 at the end of three.

Scoring for the Cougars were David Osier with 26 (9R, 4A), Pinkham 13 (5R, 4A, 11S), Gavin Griffin 10 (3R, 2A), Charles Lane 2 (2R), and Joseph Osier 1. Jakob Iverson added five rebounds and three blocks.

Scoring for North Haven were Odin Carson 19 (11R, 3S), Remy LaBelle 14 (9R, 2B), Kovin Beverage 5 (6R), and Oscar Mann 3 (11R, 3S).

GSB 60 – Jefferson 48

The top-seeded Great Salt Bay Community School boys basketball team defeated second ranked Jefferson coed team 60-48 in the Busline League Small School South division finals on Thursday, Feb. 5 in the Cougars’ den. The two teams split during the regular season, with Jefferson handing GSB their only loss of the season. The Cougars led 18-14 at the quarter, 31-24 at the half, and 50-34 at the end of three.

Scoring for GSB were David Osier 27 (9R, 3S), Michael Pinkham 11 (3R, 5S), Gavin Griffen 8 (4R, 3S), Charles Lane 7 (3R, 3S), Jakob Iverson 4 (7R), and Paton Grant 3.

Scoring for Jefferson were Ben Chapman with 30, Lucas Grady 7, Bretley McClintick 5, Katherine McDonald 3, and Ellie Flagg 3.

GSB 54 – Wiscasset 39

Great Salt Bay Community School’s red boys basketball team defeated Wiscasset 54-39 in a Busline League Small School Division semifinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 4 in Damariscotta.

Wiscasset dominated the boards for a 55-29 rebounding advantage but had no answer for the speedy Cougars, who forced 33 Wolverine turnovers in the win. GSB jumped out to an 18-7 first quarter lead and led 32-18 at the half and 40-22 at the end of three.

Scoring for GSB were Gavin Griffin with 19 points (5R, 3A, 6S), David Osier 16 (3R, 4A, 3S), Michael Pinkham 8 (3R, 4A, 4S), Jakob Iverson 7 (7R, 3S), Paton Grant 2 (5R), and Joseph Osier 2 (2R).

Scoring for Wiscasset were Gavin James 16 (15R, 3A, 3S), Tim Fraser 12 (16R), Levi Stinson 5 (3S), Jared Roguemane 4 (10R), and Gabe Nelson 2 (6R).

