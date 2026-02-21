Hagar Three-Peats, Grady Pease Repeats, and Shamus Pease Wins First State Wrestling Title

Valentine’s Day was particularly sweet for three Lincoln County wrestlers, who pinned their way to Class B state wrestling championships at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln.

Lincoln Academy’s Jakobi Hagar won the 175-pound title to make Lincoln Academy history by becoming the first Eagle wrestler to win three state championships. Chris Perry (1983 and 1984) and David Gregory (2002 and 2004) both won two state titles.

Medomak Valley senior twins Grady Pease and Shamus Pease brought home state titles for the Panthers. Grady Pease won his second straight state championship (190 pounds). Medomak’s 210-pound wrestler Shamus Pease won his first state championship.

Grady Pease won states in 2025, placed second in 2024, and finished fourth in 2023. Shamus Pease was state runner-up in 2025 and 2023 and placed fourth in 2024.

Shamus Pease has 199 career wins and hopes to break the 200-win milestone at the New England qualifier on Friday, Feb. 20 at Edward Little High School. Grady Pease reached the 200-win milestone earlier this month.

Seven Medomak Valley wrestlers qualified for the state championship meet, including Nathan Staples (113), Grayson Downing (150), Reid Grindle (157), Jason Pickett (175), Grady Pease (190), Shamus Pease (210), and Cole Bales (285).

Results by weight class are as follows:

113: Nathan Staples (MV) pinned Shane Goguen (Mt. View) in 1:42, was pinned by Bruce Grosjean (Erskine Academy), lost a 3-0 decision to Jacob Evans (Belfast) and then met up with Goguen again and lost 3-0 to place sixth.

150: Grayson Downing (MV) lost to Brock Gagnon (Caribou) by 17-0 tech fall and was eliminated by Gabe Lazone (Mattanawcook) by 17-1 tech fall.

157: Reid Grindle (MV) was pinned by Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent) in 1:33 and lost to Bryce Dicker (Matt) by 15-0 tech fall.

175: Jakobi Hagar (LA) pinned Svante Anastasio (MDI) in 1:38 and beat Cooper Wren (Mt.V) by 13-2 major decision to advance to the state title bout. Hagar pinned Tanner Bradeen (Dirigo) in 5:34 to win his third state championship. Jason Pickett (MV) lost by 17-2 tech fall to Wren and was eliminated by Anastasio by fall in 4:02.

190: Grady Pease (MV) pinned Jacobi Poire (Foxcroft Academy) in 1:11 and pinned Giovanni Patterson (Dir) in 3:07 to advance to the championship match. Pease pinned Max Fitch (Mat) in 47 seconds to win his second straight state championship.

210: Shamus Pease (MV) pinned Lucas Kidder (MDI) in 46 seconds and defeated Benjamin Thomas (Winslow) by 17-2 tech fall to advance to the championship bout. Pease pinned Max Fitch (Mat) in 47 seconds to win his first state championship.

285: Cole Bales (MV) pinned Riley Duhaime (Ellsworth) in 1:19, was pinned by William Martinex (Wells) in 1:35, lost an 8-2 decision to Hayden Melvin (Washington Academy), and then met up with Duhaime again, who Bales pinned in one minute flat to take fifth place.

