Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

HAL grounds Riverhawks for Busline baseball crown Hal 17- Medomak 7th 4

at

Undefeated Hope- Appleton- Lincolnville 8th grade baseball team defeated the younger Medomak 7th to win the Busline League championships on June 10 in Rockport. Thomas Leadbetter collected the win.

Hitting leaders for HAL were Tucker Whitley a double and single (2 RBI), Mickey Nowell (1 RBI), Leadbetter (4 RBI), Alec Brown and Gavin Campbell two singles each, Ian Hammond a triple, Landon Hotchkin a double (3RBI),  and Micah Fogander and Zach a single each.

Hitting for Medomak were Liam Ruffner with two singles, and Nolan Wellman (1 RBI), Jacoby Severson (2 RBI), and Jacoby Miller a single each.

Liam Ruffner makes the leaping catch in right field. (Paula Roberts photo)

Jacoby Miller makes a backhand stop on a foul ball at third base for the Riverhawks. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^