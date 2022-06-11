Undefeated Hope- Appleton- Lincolnville 8th grade baseball team defeated the younger Medomak 7th to win the Busline League championships on June 10 in Rockport. Thomas Leadbetter collected the win.

Hitting leaders for HAL were Tucker Whitley a double and single (2 RBI), Mickey Nowell (1 RBI), Leadbetter (4 RBI), Alec Brown and Gavin Campbell two singles each, Ian Hammond a triple, Landon Hotchkin a double (3RBI), and Micah Fogander and Zach a single each.

Hitting for Medomak were Liam Ruffner with two singles, and Nolan Wellman (1 RBI), Jacoby Severson (2 RBI), and Jacoby Miller a single each.

