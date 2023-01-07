Hall-Dale boys basketball team defeated Wiscasset 64-25 in the Wolverines den on Jan. 7. The Bulldogs were led by TJ Wilson with 18. Eben Austin 11, and Jackson Leach 10. Wiscasset was led by Jevar Garricks with 16 points (11R, 5S).
