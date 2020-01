Hampden Academy girls basketball team robbed Meodmak in the Panther den 58-32 on Jan. 24. Hampden led 12-10 at the quarter, before pulling away 23-16 at the half and 37-19 at the end of three.

Medomak was led by Abby Lash with 8 points, and Addison McCormick 6. Hampden was led by A. McLaughin 23, Camryn Neal 10, B. McLaughlin 9 and Megan Deans 8.

