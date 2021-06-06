Advanced Search
Harrington third in State C high jump Boothbay's Kaden Ames places in two events

at

Wiscasset athlete Josie Harrington tied for the third in the State Class C high jump on June 5 in Brewer. Harrington cleared the bar at 4’10”.

Boothbay Regions Kaden Ames placed third in the shot put and sixth in the discus.

Josie Harrington placed third in the high jump at the State Class C championships. (LCN file photo by Paula Roberts photo)

