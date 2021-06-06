Wiscasset athlete Josie Harrington tied for the third in the State Class C high jump on June 5 in Brewer. Harrington cleared the bar at 4’10”.
Boothbay Regions Kaden Ames placed third in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
