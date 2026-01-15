Lincoln Academy junior Karen Higgins set a school record in the girls 800m run at a KVAC track and field meet on Saturday, Jan. 10 at Colby College in Waterville. Higgins’ time of 2:27.30 surpassed the Eagles mark set by Tahlia Mullen in 2018 of 2:31.92.

The points collected by Higgins for her first place finish helped the Lincoln girls team to seventh place out of eight schools competing at the meet. Skowhegan won the meet with 99 points, followed by Winslow (70), Messalonskee (68), MCI (60), Erskine (46), Waterville (24), LA (22), and Nokomis (16).

Other Lincoln Academy girls with top 10 finishes include Mercy Buchwalder, third in the mile run (6:32.58); Hadley Spekke, fifth in the 400m dash (1:11.69); and Joslin Gladu, ninth in the mile run (8:02.25). The girls relay team finished fourth in the 4x200m (2:07.65) with Higgins, Spekke, Aysel Fraser, and Buchwalder each running a leg.

Boys results

Owen Card and Bear Grandy each earned second place finishes to help the boys team place second among nine squads competing at the meet. Skowhegan won the meet with 80 points, followed by LA (71), Winslow (66), Erskine (50), Nokomis (50), Messalonskee (41), Waterville (31.5), Mt. Blue (20), and MCI (9.5).

Card was the runner-up in the 800m run with a time of 2:08.71. Grandy was second in the 400m dash (57.69), placed fourth in the 55m dash (7.25), and was part of the quartet that won the boys 4×200 relay with a time of 1:42.70. Also running a leg in the 4×200 were Braden Bessey, Caleb McArdle, and Forest Storer.

Other Eagles earning a top 10 finish include Cooper Powell, second in the high jump (5-6), sixth in the long jump (tie, 16-7) and 10th in the 800m (2:27.19); McArdle, third in the 400m dash (58.16) and sixth in the long jump (16-7); Alva Gandler, third in the 800m (1:13.30); Storer, fourth in the 400m (58.41); Isaiah Felton, fourth in the 55m hurdles (10.81) and fifth in the 400m (58.48); Alden Fitzgerald-Ward, fourth in the 800m (2:23.56); Cole Brooks, fifth in the triple jump (31 7.25); Wilton Scott, fifth in the 800m (2:23.83); Bessey, fifth in the long jump (17-0) and ninth in the 200m dash; and Harrison White, ninth in the 800m (2:27.09).

Here are some more images from the track meet:

