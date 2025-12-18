Karen Higgins set a new Lincoln Academy indoor track record in the 2-mile run with a time of 11:53.58 at a KVAC meet on Friday, Dec. 12 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Higgins helped boost the Eagle girls to fourth place with 48 points. MCI won the 10-team meet with 95 points, followed by Leavitt with 65 and Gardiner with 53.

Mercy Buchwalder won the 200m dash with a time of 28.99 and placed sixth in the 55m dash.

Other Lincoln Academy girls that earned a top 10 finish include Neptune Martin, second in shot put; Ella Soucy, third in the 200m dash and fifth in the 55m hurdles; Olive Tomko, fourth in the 800m run; Frances DeGeer, fifth in the high jump; and Lucy Wells, sixth in the 200m dash. The 4×200 relay team placed fourth with Carmella Fraser, Martin, Wells, and Buchwalder each running a leg.

Boys Results

Owen Card placed second in the boys 2-mile run to help the Eagles earn seventh place out of 11 teams with 24 points. Cony won the meet with 129 points.

Other Lincoln Academy boys that earned a top 10 finish include Cooper Powell, third in the 800m run and fourth in the high jump; Isaiah Felton, fourth in the 55m hurdles; Calvin Wicks, sixth in the 55m hurdles; Alden Fitzgerald-Ward, sixth in the 2-mile run; Harrison White, seventh in the 2-mile run; Atticus Donaghy, seventh in the triple jump; Caleb McArdle, seventh in the 400m dash; Alva Gandler, eighth in the 2-mile run; Forest Storer, eighth in the 55m dash; and Wilton Scott, 10th in the 2 mile run.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here are some bonus photos from the meet:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

