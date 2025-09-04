Lincoln Academy’s Karen Higgins won the girls Panther 2-Miler with a time of 11:44:64 to open the high school cross country competition season on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Waldoboro.

Higgins, a junior who is one of the top high school runners in Maine, enrolled at Lincoln Academy this fall after competing for the Boothbay-Wiscasset cross country and track and field teams over the past two years. Higgins won the two mile race handily, outpacing second place runner Haley Marston, of Leavitt High School, by one minute.

A smiling Marston crossed the finish line in a time of 12:44:04 while holding hands with Medomak Valley’s top finisher, Ava Collamore (12:44:09), in a demonstration of sportsmanship.

Audrey Robinson was the top finisher for the Boothbay-Wiscasset cooperative team, placing 42nd with a time of 17:00:80. Higgins’ win helped boost the Eagles girls team to a third place finish behind Camden Hills and Brunswick. The Boothbay-Wiscasset girls team placed sixth, and Medomak Valley did not have enough competitors to tally a team score.

Also finishing in the top 25 were Lincoln Academy’s Chloe Anderson, who finished 10th, and Medomak Valley’s Maya Catapano-Kangas, who finished 23rd.

Boys Results

Owen Card, of Lincoln Academy, was the top local finisher in the boys race, earning third place while completing the course in a time of 10:48:99. Card’s teammate Harrison White placed fifth in 11:12:89, just 1/100th of a second ahead of Colby Daigle (11:12:90), who was the top Medomak Valley runner.

A.J. Crocker was the top finisher for Boothbay-Wiscasset, earning seventh place behind White and Daigle with a time of 11:29:28.

Several Lincoln Academy boys scored in the top 25 to boost Lincoln Academy to a second place team score of 41, just two points behind winner Camden Hills. Thomas Mickael placed 11th for the Eagles, Holden Nehrboss was 12th, Alden Fitzgerald-Ward was 14th, Alva Gandler placed 16th, and Wilton Scott placed 25th.

Grady Emerson, of Medomak Valley, placed 17th. Medomak Valley did not have enough competitors to earn a team score. The Boothbay-Wiscasset boys team placed fifth.

Here are some bonus photos from the Panther 2-Miler:

