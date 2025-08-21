High School Fall Sports Season Begins In Pleasant Weather

Athletes and coaches at Lincoln Academy, Medomak Valley High School, Wiscasset Middle High School, and Boothbay Region High School kicked off the fall sports season on Monday, Aug. 18 in pleasant weather.

“Practice conditions could not be any better in August,” said Lauren Ober, head coach of the Lincoln Academy girls soccer team whose team has double sessions each day with a practice in the morning and another in the evening. “It’s been sunny but cool, which makes it easier for the athletes to avoid heat stress early in the season while they’re still ramping up their conditioning.”

Varsity tryouts are underway and preseason scrimmages are approaching fast. The Panthers will host a gridiron scrimmage against Skowhegan on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.

The LA field hockey squad will play multiple mini-games on that same morning starting at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the Central Maine Playday in Winslow.

The LA boys soccer team is traveling to Vermont for an Aug. 23 scrimmage at 11 a.m. against St. Johnsbury Academy.

