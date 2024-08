Tryouts for fall 2024 high school sports teams began on Monday, August 19 and it won’t be long before varsity and junior varsity preseason scrimmages, meets and regular season games are underway. In this week’s edition, we have shared the fall 2024 sports schedules for Medomak Valley High School, Lincoln Academy and Wiscasset Middle High School. We look forward to covering local teams and hope that you will go to upcoming sports events to support the athletes.

