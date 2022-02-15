Advanced Search
Hope boys and girls win Busline League titles Small School Division championships

Hope boys and girls basketball teams claimed Busline League Small School Division championships on Feb. 14 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

Hope girls edged undefeated Jefferson 56-54 in the first game of the night, led by 27 points from Thea Lavicka and 25 from Leah Jones. The duo combined for 10 3-pointers in the win. Scoring for Jefferson were Lauryn Northrup with 20, Renee Ripley 18, and Lauren Dufour 16.

Hope boys defeated Bristol 69-36 to win the championship. The Hawks were led by Nolan Ames with 22 points. Bristol was led by Malachi Farrin with 31 points.

Malachi Farrin drives inside for the Blue Devils, as Nolan Ames defends for Hope. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lauren Dufour drives inside, as Norah Grotton defends for the Hawks. (Paula Roberts photo)

