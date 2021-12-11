Advanced Search
Hornets sting Lady Eagles Leavitt 44 - Lincoln 29

Leavitt girls basketball robbed the Eagles nest for a 44-29 win on Dec. 10 in the two teams KVAC opener. The Hornets were led by Caitlyn McCoy with 18 and Jill Pelletier 12. Lincoln was led by Payson Kaler with 13 and Paige Lafrenaye 8.

Paige Lafrenaye drives inside for the Lady Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

