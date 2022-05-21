Advanced Search
Hornets sting the Panthers Leavitt 3 – Medomak 2

Leavitt stung the Panthers 3-2 in KVAC baseball action in the Hornets nest on May 20. Keach collected the win. Matt Holbrook took the loss.

Leavitt tied the game2-2 in the home half of the third on three singles to Taylor, DeCosta and Lind (RBI). They scored the game winner in the fifth with a two out rally. DeCosta singled, Lind was hit by a pitch and both scored on a McCormick double.

Hitting for Medomak were Carter with two singles, and Hutchins (RBI), Simmons (RBII) and Jaiden Starr a single each.

Hitting for Leavitt were DeCosta with three singles, McCormick a double, and Taylor and Lind a single each.

