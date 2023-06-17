The Warren Hornets defeated the Diamondbacks 8-7 in a thrilling 11 inning game on June 16. The two teams split playoff games forcing a third game for the Medomak Valley Little League softball championship. The Diamondbacks jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning on four walks, a RBI single to Danielle Collins and passed balls. The Hornets battled back scoring one run in the bottom of the first, one in the second and four in the fourth, highlighted by a Kendall Wyman double, to take a 6-5 lead. The Diamondbacks knotted the score in the fifth when Aubrey Court was hit by a pitch, stole to third and scored on a throwing error.

The Diamondbacks scored a run in the top of the eighth when Aubrey Court reached on a bunt and scored on a passed ball. The Hornets tied the game in the home half of the eighth to continue the marathon game. Caroline Snell reached on an error, stole second and third and scored on a passed ball.

It was three up and three down for both teams in the ninth. In the 10th, both teams had runners on but left them stranded. Both teams agreed to start a runner on second base in the 11th inning, which started at 8:25 p.m.. The Hornets threw out Collins trying to steal third. The Hornets started with Autumn Holub at second. Holub advanced to third on a Olivia Campbell single and scored on a passed ball for the winning run.

Kendall Wyman collected the win for the Hornets, and Reanne Simmons took the loss in an outstanding match-up.

