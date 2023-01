Oceanside put on a shooting clinic to beat the Pink Panthers 65-46 in KVAC boys basketball action on January 21 in Waldoboro. The Mariners jumped out to a 16-5 lead, and led 32-12 at the half and 55-25 at the end of three. The game was Medomak’s ‘Pink Out’ Paws for a Cause game to raise funds for breast cancer charities. The Mariners were led by Carter Galley 23 (5-3’s), Alex Collins 14, Alex Bartlett 9, and Cohen Galley 8. Medomak was led by Gabe Lash with 13 and Kevin Sincyr 11.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print