The Lincoln Academy field hockey team dominated Oceanside in a 10-1 victory on Monday, Sept. 8 in Newcastle. Senior Lexie Houghton scored five goals in the game, tying the school record set by Nancy Adams in 1976 and matched only by Debbie Russell in 1989. The Eagles fired 36 shots at the Mariner goal during the game, with 10 finding the back of the net.

Bailey Brewer tallied two goals and Morganne Phelps, Lauren Lee and Teagan Bryce each scored one. Brewer, Houghton, and Elise Lupien each recorded one assist. Goaltender James Neptune-Benner made six saves in net for

the Eagles, who improved their record to 2-1 with the win.

Bailey Brewer carries the ball up the field for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo) Elise Lupien controls action for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo) Lexie Houghton fires a shot on goal in Lincoln Academy field hockey’s win over Oceanside. (Paula Roberts photo)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

