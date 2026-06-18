Inaugural Inch by Inch 5K Draws 50

The Inch by Inch 5K brought runners, walkers, and families together in Wiscasset the morning of Sunday, June 14. This was the first year for the race, which was part of Wiscasset Wormfest.

The race started at 9 a.m. at Wiscasset Speedway, where the participants got together before starting on a course that traveled along West Alna Road, Federal Street, Lincoln Street, and Water Street. Runners then crossed Route 1 before finishing at the Wiscasset Yacht Club along the waterfront.

Temperatures rose throughout the morning, so the waterfront became the spot to be after the race. Runners celebrated their finish by jumping into the water to cool off after crossing the finish line at the Wiscasset Yacht Club. After finishing the race, runners were welcomed by family members, a DJ, coffee, and refreshing drinks. The finish area became a meeting place for everyone celebrating the event’s successful first year.

A total of 50 participants took part in the inaugural event, with all ages and families, competitive runners, and walkers represented. One runner even completed the course alongside a dog for her birthday.

Carlton Robie claimed first place with a time of 19:20. Andrew Messenger finished second in 19:21, and Gregg Demers took third with a time of 19:33.

The first female finisher was Siobham Moynihan, who crossed the line in eighth place with a time of 25:20.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout for the event’s debut year and hope to see the Inch by Inch 5K continue to grow in the years ahead.

Halie Ross (left), Saylor Mallory (center) and Carly Erskine hold hands as they approach the finish line. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) The top three finishers of the inaugural Wiscasset Wormfest Inch by Inch 5K post for a photo after the race. From left: Second place finisher Andrew Messenger, first place finisher Carlton Robie, and third place finisher Gregg Demers. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Colleen Gillan gives two thumbs-up as she finishes the Wiscasset Wormfest Inch by Inch 5K. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Jennifer Hehn smiles as she runs to the finish line. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Wiscasset Wormfest Inch by Inch 5K runners take a quick dip in the water after finishing the race. (Gabby Vincentsen) Jonathan Park crosses the Wiscasset Wormfest Inch by Inch 5K finish line. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Abigail Bline smiles as she approaches the finish line. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) First female finisher Siobham Moynihan gets ready to finish the Inch by Inch 5K with a time of 25:20 in Wiscasset. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Deb Taylor smiles as she finishes the Wiscasset Wormfest Inch by Inch 5K. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Chauncey Erskine (left) and Karl Koehler fist bump as they head toward the finish line. (Gabby Vincentsen photo) Rachel Altschuler (right) smiles as she gets ready to finish the 5K with some assistance. (Gabby Vincentsen photo)

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