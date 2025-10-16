The Tour De Gourd 5K’s debut in the slate of Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta offerings proved to be a success, drawing 166 runners and walkers ages 8-71 to the Twin Villages on Monday, Oct. 13.

Corey Fehnel, of New Harbor, won the inaugural running of the race with a time of 18:20, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Taylor Holmes, of Damariscotta, who crossed the finish line in 19:25. Jordan Friedland, of Los Angeles, Calif., was third overall in 19:36. Lucy Carr, of Union, was the top female finisher with a time of 21:30.

The race started at the Newcastle town office on Pump Street, crossed the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge, and traversed the scenic and historic back roads of Damariscotta.

“My favorite thing about the event was hearing all the footsteps echoing down Main Street,” said Race Director Mike Lee, of Damariscotta. “Having so many people enjoying the downtown streets in a different way was super interesting. The event went very smoothly, in large part due to the support of our police and emergency services.”

There were many runners that celebrated the Pumpkinfest theme, including one that carried a pumpkin while jogging from start to finish.

“It was a lot hillier than I thought it would be,” said Lucas McNelly, of Damariscotta. “That was a really good turnout for a brand new 5K race.”

The top three finishers in each age category are as follows:

Womens Results

19 and under: Jessie Willey, 26:31; Bennett Gallagher, 33:09; and Lexi Rawn, 33:16.

20-29: Emma Polhemus, 28:54; Talia Parker, 29:18; and Kristina Gusty, 31:26.

30-39: Lilly Man, 23:58; Kerin Webber, 24:41; and Nellie Sweet, 27:59.

40-49: Molly Frost, 23:35; Hannah Meneses, 23:36; and Megan Delano, 26:50.

50-59: Mary Boothby, 26:13; Lisa Tysall, 27:19; and Susan Stoker, 27:42.

60-69: Michelle Williams, 31:49; Kate Stallfort, 32:25; and Colette Kirkwood, 32:51.

70-79: Diane Johnson, 47:24.

Mens Results

19 and under: Caleb McArdle, 19:51; Cole Lavigne, 20:11; and Jonas Stepanauskas, 20:26.

20-29: Robert Denegre, 20:08; Charlie Neill, 21:23; and Everett Rzeszowski, 22:28.

30-39: Benjamin Demerchant, 20:17; Matthew Zwijack, 23:42; and Thomas Balch, 24:47.

40-49: Lucas McNelly, 24:25; Kevin Scribner, 24:44; and Devender Sellars, 25:26.

50-59: Paul Leeman III, 22:22; Steven Hufnagel, 23:06; and Ramunas Stepanauskas, 24:35.

60-69: John Brady, 24:17; Rick Elder, 24:39; and Dave Villano 25:15.

Molly Frost, of Damariscotta, sprints to the finish line during the Tour De Gourd 5K on Monday, Oct. 13 in Damariscotta. (Mic LeBel photo) Lucy Carr, of Union, was the top female finisher in the Tour De Gourd 5K with a time of 21:30 on Monday, Oct. 13 in Damariscotta. (Mic LeBel photo) Cole Lavigne, of Gardiner, placed sixth in the Tour De Gourd 5K with a time of 20:11 on Monday, Oct. 13 in Damariscotta. (Mic LeBel photo) Corey Fehnel, of New Harbor, won the Tour De Gourd 5K with a time of 18:20 on Monday, Oct. 13 in Damariscotta. (Mic LeBel photo) Caleb McArdle, of Bristol, rambles past Hillside Cemetery on Hodgdon Street during the Tour De Gourd 5K on Monday, Oct. 13 in Damariscotta. (Mic LeBel photo) Jonas Stepanauskas, of Nobleboro, approaches the finish line wearing pumpkin shorts during the Tour De Gourd 5K on Monday, Oct. 13 in Damariscotta. Stepanauskas placed eighth overall with a time of 20:26. (Mic LeBel photo) A swarm of runners cross the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge after the start of the Tour De Gourd 5K on Monday, Oct. 13. (Mic LeBel photo) Paul Leeman III, of Round Pond, runs through downtown Damariscotta during the Tour De Gourd 5K on Monday, Oct. 13. (Mic LeBel photo) Taylor Holmes, of Damariscotta, placed second in the Tour De Gourd 5K with a time of 19:25 on Monday, Oct. 13 in Damariscotta. (Mic LeBel photo)

