Incoming rain cancels and postpones sports events May 19

Medomak Valley track meet with Lincoln Academy, Camden and Islesboro, scheduled for May 19, has been postponed until Mon., May 23 at 3:30 p.m.

MMS 7th softball game with Wiscasset has been cancelled. MMS 8th baseball vs. St.George has been cancelled. MMS7th baseball with Boothbay will be made up on May 25 (tentative).

Lincoln Academy baseball and softball games scheduled for May 19 have been moved to May 20. JV baseball has been cancelled.

Boothbay tennis matches have been postponed. Girls tennis will be made up on May 21 at 10 a.m. Baseball will be made up on May 31 at Telstar, pending transportation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

