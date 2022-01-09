Jan. 8 basketball scores

Oceanside 50 – Lincoln 42

Oceanside defeated Lincoln Academy boys basket all team 50-42 on Jan. 8 in Rockland. The Eagles trailed by four, 46-42 with two minutes to play. Lincoln was led by Lucas Houghton with 13 points and Gabe Hagar and Tyson Ball 7 each. Oceanside was led by Carter Galley with 11, Cohen Galley 9, and Hayden Jacques 8 each.

Mt.Valley 89 – Wiscasset 18

Mt.Valley defeated Wiscasset boys basketball team 89-18 on Jan. 8, led by 22 points from Zach New. Wiscasset was led by Nate Schutte with 13 points.

Medomak 66 – Mt.Ararat 39

Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Mt.Ararat 66-39 on Jan. 8. The Panthers were led by Trevor Brown with 28 and Patrick McKenney 15. Defensively, Medomak was led by Jake Bickmore and Jaiden Starr, who held Eagle Hanke to 10 points.

Mt.Valley 53- Wiscasset 31

Mt.Valley jumped out to a 30-0 first quarter lead on their way to a 53-31 win over Wiscasset in MVC girls basketball action on Jan. 8. Wiscasset was led by Bella Orr with 17 points.

Medomak 42 – Mt.Ararat 36

The short handed Lady Panthers got back on the winning track on Jan. 8 with a 42-36 win over Mt.Ararat. Medomak was led by Katherine McKenney with 11 points, Kytana Williamson 9 and Autumn Ripley 7. The Eagles were led by Elsa Dauleno with 12 (10 rebounds).

