Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Jeff Bradbury Memorial Ice Fishing Derby Saturday, February 18

at

The annual Jeff Bradbury Memorial Ice Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh-in will be held at the Damariscotta Lake Boat Launch off of Route 213 (Bunker Hill Road) in Jefferson. Fish must arrive by 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at many Damariscotta merchants, or the day of the event at the boat launch prior to 9 a.m. Tickets are also available at  691-5757. Tickets cost $20 and include entry into door prizes.

Prizes will be awarded to the largest overall fish for adults and for kids, largest trout/salmon for adults and for kids, and smallest fish for kids only. There will be a best hat contest and best mustache contest.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^