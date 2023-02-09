The annual Jeff Bradbury Memorial Ice Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh-in will be held at the Damariscotta Lake Boat Launch off of Route 213 (Bunker Hill Road) in Jefferson. Fish must arrive by 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at many Damariscotta merchants, or the day of the event at the boat launch prior to 9 a.m. Tickets are also available at 691-5757. Tickets cost $20 and include entry into door prizes.

Prizes will be awarded to the largest overall fish for adults and for kids, largest trout/salmon for adults and for kids, and smallest fish for kids only. There will be a best hat contest and best mustache contest.

