Junior Golf at Wawenock to Start June 9

Wawenock Golf Club will offer Maine State Golf Association junior play days beginning Tuesday, June 9.

The Maine State Golf Association is offering these junior play days in the month before the New England PGA Junior Tour kicks off. These relaxed nine-hole events will take place around the state to give players a chance to play with friends old and new.

The purpose of junior play days is to encourage a fun nine holes of golf while employing social distancing at the host club.

The New England PGA Junior Tour doesn’t start until June 24, so the June 9 start will offer some fun opportunities for young players to play during the shortened school year.

The Maine State Golf Association is looking to charge a flat nine-hole green fee of $15 to play. Tee times will vary from club to club, but will generally be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A participant must be an independent golfer who knows the rules and golf etiquette. Golfers are expected to bring their own hand sanitizer and water. Rules of social distancing must be followed.

