Junior high basketball scores

Junior high sports

Boys basketball

Oceanside 63 – Medomak 7th 61

Medomak seventh boys lost a hard fought game at Oceanside 63-61 on Dec. 4. Jacob Ecker led the Riverhawks with 22 points. Medomak saw strong defensive energy and solid offense from Gavin Burns, Brayson Shorey, and Mason Morrison, and slid rebounding from Ace Lailer. No other scores were reported.

Oceanside 56 – Medomak 46

Oceanside eigth defended their court for a 56-46 win over Medomak. Top scorers for Medomak were Wes Overlock 10, Jacob McKeller 9 and Bradley Carlson 8.

Nobleboro 62 – Bristol 50

Nobleboro defended their home court for a 62-50 win over Bristol on Dec. 4. The Lions were led by Tyson Brown witih 49 points. Aidin O’Donnell chipped in 9, Toby Feltis 3 and Judson Henny 2. Scoring for Bristol werer AJ Nelson 19, Jackson Crooker 11, Peter Norian 11, Sterling McKernon 5, Kendrick Foster 2, and Jadin Gilbert 2.

Girls basketball

Bristol 49 – Nobleboro 12

Bristol raided the Lions den for a 49-12 win on Dec. 4, led by a 14 point performance from Dory Westhaver. Makenzie McDonald added 8, Anna Brackett 5, Lola Leeman 5, Rose Eraklis 4, Maisy Gibert 4, Brailee Longe 3, Audrey Bourne 2 and Olivia McKitrick 2. Scoring for Nobleboro were Autumn Vencille 10 and B. Reichard 2.

Oceanside 54 – Medomak 7th 24

Oceanside robbed the Riverhawk nest for a 54-24 win on Dec. 4. Oceanside jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead. Scoring for Medomak were Addison Hyler 18 and Jules Blake 8. Scoring for Oceanside were Saylor Maloney 16, Emma Stackpole 14, Lucia Herrick 12, Bella Knight 4, Bella Lindsey 4, Anna Hill 2 and Caroline Tribou 2.

Medomak 8th 37 – Oceanside 27

Medomak 8th girls basketball rallied from behind in the second half, outscoring visiting Oceanside 25-11 to pull out a 37-27 win in the Busline League opener on Dec. 4. Scoring for Medomak were Jenna Davis 18, Rheanne Simmons 9, Rae Fallin 8 and Andi Winchenbach 2. Scoring for Oceanside were Mariah Gardner 7, Payson Stackpole 6, Autumn Skye Quinn 2 and Abigail Dennison 1.

