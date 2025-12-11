Boys Basketball

GSB Red 68 – Jefferson 39

GSB Red boys defeated Jefferson coed basketball 69-39 on Monday, Dec. 8 in the Cougar den. Scoring for GSB were Gavin Griffin with 19, Michael Pinkham 12, David Osier 11, Charles Lane 10, Mason Storer 6, Paton Grant 6, and Jacob Iverson and Matthew Hackett 2 each. Scoring for Jefferson were Ben Chapman with 23, Luke Grady 9, Ellie Flagg 5, and Bret McClintick 2.

GSB Red 65 – Richmond 28

GSB Red boys defeated Richmond 65-28, led by Michael Pinkham with 25 points. Also scoring for the Cougars were Charles Lane 11, David Osier 8, Gavin Griffin 7, Jacob Iverson 7, Gavin VanRemoortal, Sawyer Cheney and Paton Grant 2 each, and Storer 1. Richmond was led by Mason Moeller and Henry Commander with 7 each and Lucas O’Brien and Qwin McFarland 6 each.

Bristol 63 – GSB Blue 31

Bristol boys defeated GSB Blue 63-31. Scoring for the Blue Devils were Peter Norian 23, A.J. Nelson 13, Brooks Savage 10, Jackson Crooker 8, Sterling McKernan 5, and Nate Norian and Bodhi Brinkler 2 each. Scoring for the Cougars were Jasper Bryant 11, Wilder Hanley 10, Cyrus Reingardt 4, Miles Bowdoin 3, and Ryan Parsons 3.

Bristol 43 – Wiscasset 38

Down 33-28 at the end of the third quarter, Bristol held Wiscasset to five while scoring 15 to rally for the win in the final period. Scoring for the Blue Devils were Nelson 13, Peter Norian 12, Jackson Crooker 8, Sterling McKernan 6, and Brooks Savage 4. foul shot. Wiscasset rallied for 11 points, led by Natalie Loyola with seven (three for four at foul line) in the comeback rally. Scoring for Wiscasset were Gavin Jones 23, Tim Farrar 9, Lucas Terrance 3, Lane Kittell 2, and Gabe Nelson 1.

Medomak 46 – Maranacook 44

The Medomak Riverhawks seventh grade boys basketball team started the season off with a barnburner 46-44 win over Maranacook on the road. Medomak was lead in scoring by Reed Kavanaugh with 20 points, followed by Owen Starr 11 and Francis Glenn 8. Medomak saw strong defense from Reed Kavanaugh, Starr, A.J. Simmons, and Alden Simmons. Maranacook was led by Jimmy Spila with 25.

Girls Basketball

Maranacook 47 – Medomak 20

Maranacook defeated Medomak seventh grade girls 47-20 on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Scoring for the Riverhawks were Kynlee Chevier 18 and Keira Miller 2. Maranacook was led by Brooklyn Morse, Ava Hatch and Lizzy Albert with 8 each.

Maranacook 82 – Medomak 18

Maranacook eighth grade beat Medomak girls 82-18, led by Reagan Mattson 28 and Magnussen 12. Scoring for Medomak were Addison Hyler 11, Jules Blake 4, Liberty Leavitt 2, and Natalie Crosby 1.

Bristol 36 – GSB 27

Bristol girls defeated GSB 36-27. Scoring for the Blue Devils were Olivia McKitrick 8, Rose Eraklis 8, Audrey Bourne 6, Maisy Gilbert 5, Brailee Longe 6, and Ophelia Fossett 2.

Scoring for GSB were Adley Cawthon 14, Shannon Adkins 6, Cora Coleman 4, and Lauren Michaud 2.

Bristol 34 – Wiscasset 31

Bristol held off a late Wiscasset push to defeat the Wolverines 34-31. The Blue Devils led 15-4, 23-12, and 33-20 at the quarter breaks before Wiscasset shut them down in the final period, holding them to a single foul shot. Wiscasset rallied for 11 points, led by Natalie Loyola with seven (three for four at foul line) in the comeback rally.

Scoring for Bristol were Olivia McKitrick 9, Rose Eraklis 7, Eleanor Shouba 6, Jane Jubett 4, Ophelia Fossett 4, and Audrey Bourne 2. Scoring for Wiscasset were Loyola 15, Tayiah Wright 4, Alice Puterbaugh 4, Annalise Gapski 4, Anna Travis 2, and Shelby Suplinskas 2.

Gardiner 62 – Medomak 10

The Medomak Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team lost 62-10 to Gardiner on Monday, Dec. 8 in Waldoboro. The Tigers played ferocious defense and led 40 5 after two quarters. Addison Hyler was the top scorer for the Riverhawks with six points. Also scoring for Medomak were Jules Blake with 3 and Liberty Leavitt 1. Riley Antognoni led the Tigers with 24 points, including several 3 pointers.

Gardiner 36 – Medomak 14

The Medomak Middle School seventh grade girls basketball team lost 36-14 to Gardiner on Monday, Dec. 8 in Waldoboro. The Riverhawks trailed 20-12 at halftime. Kynlee Chevier led the Riverhawks in scoring with nine points. Also scoring for Medomak were Julia Smith with 3 and Gabrielle Perfetto 2.

