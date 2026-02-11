Junior High Scores

Jefferson 49 – Boothbay 37

The Jefferson coed basketball team beat Boothbay 49-37 in a Busline League quarterfinal playoff game on Wednesday, Jan. 27 in Jefferson. The Chargers held small leads of 11 10, 21-17, and 34-28 at the quarter breaks before pulling away in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Ben Chapman led the Chargers offense with 21 points, followed by Lucas Grady 18, Ellie Flagg 6, and Bretley McClintock 4.

Jayden Copeland and Austin Chryplewicz scored 13 points apiece to pace the Boothbay offense. Also scoring for the Wildcats were Isaiah Bates 6, Landyn Peters and Ryder Baker 2 each, and Mason Vinney 1.

GSB Red 75 – Richmond 30

The Great Salt Bay eighth grade (red) team beat Richmond 75-30 in a Busline League quarterfinal playoff game on Friday, Jan. 29 in Damariscotta.

Gavin Griffin scored 21 points to lead the Cougars. Also scoring for GSB were David Osier 15, Michael Pinkham 13, Sawyer Cheney 9, Jacob Iverson 6, Mason Storer 4, Charles Lane 3, and Paton Grant and Jamison Bagley 2 each. Pinkham led the Cougars with 8 rebounds and Jacob Iverson was next with 7. David Osier had the most steals with 16, and Pinkham had the second most with 9.

Jefferson 65 – Bristol 54

By Paula Roberts

Second seed Jefferson defeated third ranked Bristol 65-54 in an exciting Busline League Small School Division semifinal game in Jefferson on Monday, Feb. 2.

The Chargers jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter lead and led 32-20 at the half. At one point Jefferson led by 16 points before Bristol made a comeback with a stingy press in the third period.

The Blue Devils worked their way to a five-point lead. Jefferson settled down and came back to tie the game on a shot from Ben Chapman, with Lucas Grady picking up the assist. Grady scored the next two baskets and Ellie Flagg went inside on a Grady pass to give Jefferson a six-point lead. Jefferson held a 48-43 lead at the end of three.

Chapman opened the final period with back-to-back hoops, including one off the glass, to give the Chargers a nine-point lead. The spunky Blue Devil team was unable to make a second comeback.

Scoring for Jefferson were Chapman with 26 points, Grady 22, Flagg 7, Bretly McClintick 6, and Katherine McDonald 3.

Scoring for Bristol were Peter Norian 20, Jackson Crooker 12, Caleb Poland 11, Sterling McKernan 8, and A.J. Nelson 3.

Girls basketball

GSB 52 – Wiscasset 44

By Paula Roberts, LCN

Second seed GSB girls rallied to beat seventh seed Wiscasset 52-44 in the first round of the Busline League Small School Division playoffs on Wednesday, Jan. 28. The Cougars led 10-9, 23-15, and 36 33 at the quarter breaks.

Wiscasset knotted the score 44-44 late in the fourth. Adley Cawthon scored on an inbound pass from Marley Gregory to give GSB the lead for good.

Scoring for GSB were Adley with 28, Reily Kleinschmidt 13, Gregory 4, Cora Coleman 4 and Shannon Adkins 3. Scoring for Wiscasset were Natalie Loyola with a game-high 33 points, Alice Puterbaugh 5, Ellie Smerdon 3, and Tayia Wright and Annalise Gapski 2 each.

