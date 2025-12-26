Girls basketball

Medomak 35 – Lincoln 16

The Medomak Valley JV basketball team beat Lincoln Academy 35-16 on Saturday, Dec. 20 in Waldoboro. The Panthers defense shut down the Eagles early in the game, allowing just three points in the first half as they built a 16-3 lead at the break. Medomak continued to control play in the third quarter behind the strong ball handling of guards Jenna Davis and Caroline Snell, outscoring Lincoln 15-4 during the frame before cruising to the win.

Brianna Neal led the Panthers with 12 points, followed by Davis 9, Andi Winchenbach and Raeanna Fallin 4 apiece, and Maya Catapano Kangas and Snell 3 each.

Caroline Teele notched 5 points to lead the Eagles, followed by Anna Brackett and Ava Larrabee-Cotz with 4 apiece and Ava Weipert 3.

Boys basketball

Medomak 58 – Lincoln 46

The Medomak Valley JV basketball team beat Lincoln Academy on Saturday, Dec. 20 in Waldoboro. The game was knotted 15-15 after the first quarter before the Panthers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

took a narrow 25-23 advantage into the halftime break. Medomak expanded their lead to 43-30 after three quarters and held off a Lincoln rally in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Sylas Ripley was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 14 points, followed by Jacoby McDaniel 12, Liam Doughty 10, Landon Benner 6, Bradley Carlson 5, Andrew Flanders 4, Judd Gamage 3, and Owen Anderson and Zach Curtis 2 apiece.

Cosimo Seidel led Lincoln Academy with 13 points, followed by Elijah Libby and Tyson Brown 10 each, Brady Weaver 7, Wes Poole 5, and Dylan Lomas 1.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

