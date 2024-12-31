The Wiscasset boys basketball team earned a 68-61 victory over Buckfield on Monday, Dec. 30 in Wiscasset. Sophomore Julien King scored a career-high 19 points to boost the Wolverines to the victory. Wiscasset led 38-27 at halftime, before Buckfield closed the gap to make the game interesting in the second half.

“That was the best game that King has played over the past two years,” said Wolverines head coach Jamey Roy. “Our team keeps improving.”

Senior guard Alex Richard also had a big game despite twisting an ankle in the first half, scoring 15 points for the Wolverines including seven in the third quarter. Also contributing to the Wiscasset offense were Spencer Pinkham with 11 points, Landin Shirey eight, Teagan Marr six, Jevar Garricks five, Tucker Davenport two and Ben Gapski two. The Wolverines improved to 5-1 on the season and moved up to third place in the Heal Points standings for Class D South.

Ryder Bragg scored 15 points to lead the Bucks, who dropped to 2-5 with the loss.

