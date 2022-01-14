Advanced Search
The KVAC cheering championships, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at the Augusta Civic Center have been postponed due to the predicted snow storm. They will be made up on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball game with Maranacook, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, has been postponed for COVID-19 issues on the team. The game will be made up on Monday, Jan. 31.

Medomak Valley basketball games, scheduled for Mon., Jan. 17 against Maranacook have been postponed due to the predicted snow storm. They will be made up on Tues., Jan. 18, boys home at 5:30 and 7 p.m. and girls away 5 and 6:30 p.m.

