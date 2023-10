Due to course concerns at Cony High School in Augusta, the KVAC cross country championship meet has been moved to Messalonskee High School. The new times are as

Class B Course Walk: 10 a.m.

Class B Varsity Girls: 11 a.m.

Class B Varsity Boys: 11:45 a.m.

Class A and B JV Girls: 1 p.m.

Class A and B JV Boys: 1:45 p.m.

The class A race will be after the JV races, and the Class B awards will take place during the A races

