Lincoln Academy varsity baseball and softball games scheduled for May 3 against Cony have been postponed. They will be made up on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m.

Lincoln Academy baseball and softball games against Belfast will switch locations. The May 6 JV games will be played at LA at 3:30 p.m., and the varsity games will be at Belfast at 3:30 pm.

LA’s May 17 varsity baseball and softball games against Belfast will be home at 4 p.m., and the JV games will be at Belfast at 4 p.m.

Lincoln’s varsity baseball and softball games vs Camden Hills will be made up on Tuesday, 5/23, at 4:30 at Camden.

LA’s suspended girls lacrosse game against Camden will be completed on Wednesday, May 24, at 4 p.m. at LA.

